Holly Willoughby opens up about 'early impression' of husband Dan Baldwin before tying knot

Holly and Dan became engaged in 2006

Holly Willoughby confessed that she didn't initially find her now-husband Dan Baldwin attractive when she met for the first time.

Holly, who is 43 and formerly presented This Morning, and Dan both work in the same industry. They crossed paths while Holly was involved in the CITV program Ministry of Mayhem, which premiered in 2004 and later became known as Holly & Stephen's Saturday Showdown.

Their relationship began as friendship long before they became romantically involved.

Holly and Dan became engaged in 2006, with Holly recalling that the 49-year-old proposed while she was in the bathtub.

A year later, they exchanged vows at St. Michael's Church. Holly described their wedding day as "magical" and "overwhelming."

The couple, known for keeping a low profile, share three children together: Harry, Belle, and Chester.

In a chat from 2015, Dancing On Ice presenter Holly admitted she 'didn't fancy' TV producer Dan when they first met. However, they had a 'very intense' friendship and were 'inseparable'. "I didn’t even think about it," she said at the time. Six months later, they were “in each other’s pockets constantly” and romantic feelings soon blossomed.



“I remember this one night we were in the bar and I cheers-ed Dan and I remember my eye just caught his a little bit longer than it should have done, and I looked at him and thought, 'Oh my God, I fancy Dan Baldwin,' and it took me by complete surprise."

She said to MailOnline: “The rest is history, and we got together pretty quickly after that. Looking back on it now, I think what I was thinking was intense friendship was probably me falling in love, and I think that's a really good basis for romance because we have that friendship still now."

Holly once said she was 'pleased' their relationship started as a friendship as she said that it gave them to tools for a really strong connection, which they still have 17 years later. She gushed over their 'real friendship and laughter and just having good times together. I think it's the real secret to keeping things as they are, which is lovely.'