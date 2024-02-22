Holly Willoughby's husband enjoying 'financial 'success through involvement with Gladiators

The couple married in a stunning ceremony at Amberley Castle in West Sussex in 2007

Holly Willoughby's husband, a TV mogul, has already reaped the rewards of a profitable BBC contract to produce the revamped Gladiators.

Producer Dan Baldwin has devised a strategy to further capitalize on the success of the Saturday-night favourite by establishing a talent agency aimed at representing nearly all the show's emerging stars.



A minimum of 12 out of the 16 Gladiators have opted to join his agency, Hungry Bear Talent, thereby entitling him to a share of their future earnings as they rise to prominence following their BBC exposure.

Those on his books include heartthrob Alex Gray, known as Apollo on the show, Crossfit champion Emily Steele, who is Dynamite, Olympic sprinter Harry Aikines-Aryeetey, who is Nitro, and 6ft 5in Jamie Christian Johal, aka Giant.



One television insider told The Mail on Sunday: 'Talk about a clever business decision. Dan made the reboot with his company, sold it to the BBC for a lot of money and now he has shrewdly signed up some of its most popular young stars. Whatever they make now, he will get extra money via the management company. Some might think that is a little greedy. The BBC isn't supposed to be a shop window for Dan to cash in on.'

Baldwin, 48, launched the talent agency last year after signing the BBC deal to remake Gladiators, 24 years after the original series aired on ITV.

Baldwin is one of the UK's most sought-after television producers, having begun his career on the early 2000s children's ITV show Ministry Of Mayhem, which Ms Willoughby co-presented.

The couple married in a stunning ceremony at Amberley Castle in West Sussex in 2007 and now have three children together.