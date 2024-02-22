Machine Gun Kelly addresses Megan Fox's pregnancy loss in emotional song

Machine Gun Kelly's new song reveals reflections on Megan Fox's pregnancy loss.

Machine Gun Kelly, the 33-year-old pop punk rapper, has stirred emotions with the release of his latest track, Don't Let Me Go, where he addresses his fiancee Megan Fox's heartbreaking experience of pregnancy loss.

Born Colson Baker, the artist opens up about the profound impact of the tragedy, revealing his deep regret about not being physically present for his partner during the difficult time.

In poignant lyrics, Machine Gun Kelly raps, "How can I live with the fact that my hand wasn’t on her stomach when we lost the baby?"

Megan previously disclosed the miscarriage in her poetry book, Pretty Boys Are Poisonous, where she shared intimate reflections on the pain of losing their unborn child.

Describing an ultrasound of a baby girl at 10 weeks and a day, Fox expressed a mix of sorrow and contemplation, questioning the "what ifs" surrounding the tragedy.

Amidst the emotional weight of the song's themes, Kelly also reveals a personal struggle of his own, mentioning a breakdown before he made the decision to tattoo his entire upper body.

He captioned on Instagram "For spiritual purposes only."

Megan expressing heart-wrenching sentiments about her pregnancy loss paints a vivid picture of her pain.

With lines like "I close my eyes and imagine holding you tight against my chest as they rip you from my insides," Fox captures the raw emotions of longing.

While the couple had not publicly confirmed the pregnancy loss until November, Kelly hinted at it during his performance at the Billboard Music Awards in May 2022, dedicating his song to Megan and their unborn child.

In an interview with Good Morning America, Fox revealed the added difficulty of the loss, having already welcomed three sons with her ex, Brian Austin Green.

Amidst this transformation, Megan Fox also made headlines with her own tattoo debut, further emphasizing the couple's shared journey of self-expression and growth.