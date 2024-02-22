Julia Fox cast as female lead in Jordan Peele's horror 'Goat'

Jordan Peele taps Julia Fox for lead role in 'Goat.'

Exciting news emerges from Deadline today as it's revealed that Marlon Wayans and Julia Fox are set to star in the upcoming horror film Goat from Jordan Peele's Monkeypaw Productions.

According to Deadline, Julia Fox, known for her role in Uncut Gems, will take on the pivotal female lead role in the horror flick, joining the talented cast.

Tyriq Withers, recognized for his work in Atlanta, has also recently signed on for the project.

Directed by Justin Tipping, known for Kicks, this sports-themed psychological horror tale promises an intriguing storyline, based on a pitch by Zack Akers and Skip Bronkie.

Marlon Wayans is set to portray the retiring star, while Withers will play the young athlete.

Wayans, already a familiar face in the horror genre thanks to his role in the Scary Movie franchise and his recent appearance in Netflix's The Curse of Bridge Hollow, brings his comedic and dramatic talents to the table.

Behind the scenes, the horror maestro himself, Jordan Peele, will produce the film alongside Win Rosenfeld, Ian Cooper, and Jamal Watson.

David Kern and Kate Oh serve as executive producers.