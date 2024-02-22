Normani reveals debut solo album 'Dopamine' to excited fans

Dormani delights fans with announcement of debut solo album.

Normani has finally unveiled details about her debut solo album. Titled Dopamine, the album's release date is yet to be confirmed, but she took to social media to share the project's cover art with her fans.

Normani's journey towards her solo debut began after her departure from the pop group Fifth Harmony in 2019.

In a previous interview with The FADER, she reflected on the meticulous recording process, stating, “I'm such a perfectionist.

I want to make the wait worthwhile, especially for my fans, because they deserve the absolute best — but also, for myself. I'm never going to get the opportunity to drop my first album again.”

Since then, Normani has treated fans to a series of singles, including Diamonds featuring Megan Thee Stallion, Wild Side featuring Cardi B, Fair, and Bad To You featuring Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj.

Her latest release, New Money, a collaboration with Calvin Harris and 21 Savage, hit the airwaves in 2022.