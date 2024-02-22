Normani reveals debut solo album 'Dopamine' to excited fans

Normani has finally unveiled details about her debut solo album. Titled Dopamine, the album's release date is yet to be confirmed, but she took to social media to share the project's cover art with her fans.
Normani's journey towards her solo debut began after her departure from the pop group Fifth Harmony in 2019.
In a previous interview with The FADER, she reflected on the meticulous recording process, stating, “I'm such a perfectionist.
I want to make the wait worthwhile, especially for my fans, because they deserve the absolute best — but also, for myself. I'm never going to get the opportunity to drop my first album again.”
Since then, Normani has treated fans to a series of singles, including Diamonds featuring Megan Thee Stallion, Wild Side featuring Cardi B, Fair, and Bad To You featuring Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj.
Her latest release, New Money, a collaboration with Calvin Harris and 21 Savage, hit the airwaves in 2022.
Misan Harriman serves as both a photographer and a associate of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex
Avatar: The Last Airbender is an eight episodic feast set to be premiered on Netflix on February 22
Smith was nominated for an Emmy due to his portrayal of Prince Philip
Jordan North was unaware of his departure when it was announced last week
Tom Brady's ex-wife Gisele Bündchen reportedly started dating jiu-jitsu trainer, Joaquim Valente after their divorce
Their relationship began as friendship long before they became romantically involved