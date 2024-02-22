Rihanna celebrates 36th birthday adorning tiara at Milan airport

Following the culmination of her 36th birthday festivities, Rihanna was spotted at Milan airport in the early hours of Wednesday morning.



Accompanying her were her partner, A$AP Rocky, and their sons RZA and Riot. The Grammy Award-winning artist, known for hits like Only Girl (In The World), sported a tiara emblazoned with the words 'birthday girl' as she entered a private vehicle.

She had previously spent Valentine's Day in Paris before jetting off to Milan.



Meanwhile, A$AP Rocky was spotted wearing a classic leather jacket paired with a patterned scarf as he enjoyed time with his longtime partner.

The 35-year-old rapper, born Rakim Athelaston Mayers, completed his look with stylish oversized sunglasses and jewel-adorned Beats headphones.

Their relationship traces back to the early 2010s when they were initially linked.

A notable moment in their history occurred when A$AP Rocky served as the opening act during the North American leg of Rihanna's Diamonds World Tour in 2013.

Prior to their relationship, she was romantically associated with Chris Brown, Drake, and Hassan Jameel.

However, in November 2020, sources confirmed to People magazine that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky had officially become a couple.

During an interview with GQ in July 2021, the rapper openly referred to her as "the love of my life."