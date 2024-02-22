Mark Ruffalo shares interesting revelation about ‘standalone’ Hulk movie

Mark Ruffalo has recently opened up about leading a standalone Hulk movie for Marvel.
In a new interview with GQ magazine, Ruffalo said, “I’d love to do a standalone Hulk, I just don’t think that’s ever going to happen.”
The actor told the outlet, “It’s very expensive if you did a whole movie, which is why they use the Hulk so sparingly.”
“I priced myself out!” added the 56-year-old while talking about ongoing changes at Marvel Studios during 2023.
When asked Ruffalo about Marvel's recent struggles balancing both movies and Disney+ projects, the actor stated, “I think the expansion into streaming was really exciting.”
However, he remarked, “The thing about Marvel movies is you had to wait three years and that created a mystique.”
“These corrections could be really positive things. Will it be what it was? I don’t know,” stated the actor.
Elsewhere in the interview, Ruffalo spilled that actors could not act in other traditional dramatic roles if he’s associated with Marvel movies.
“I’ve sat in movie theatres with the movies I've done with big directors,” mentioned the 13 Going On 30 actor.
Ruffalo pointed out, “I’ve also experienced these Marvel movies with an audience and the amount of community and expression… it touched every single emotion.”
“That means something to me. I don’t look down on it,” added the actor.
Misan Harriman serves as both a photographer and a associate of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex
Avatar: The Last Airbender is an eight episodic feast set to be premiered on Netflix on February 22
Smith was nominated for an Emmy due to his portrayal of Prince Philip
Jordan North was unaware of his departure when it was announced last week
Tom Brady's ex-wife Gisele Bündchen reportedly started dating jiu-jitsu trainer, Joaquim Valente after their divorce
Their relationship began as friendship long before they became romantically involved