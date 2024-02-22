Mark Ruffalo shares interesting revelation about ‘standalone’ Hulk movie

Mark Ruffalo discusses about standalone Hulk movie

Mark Ruffalo has recently opened up about leading a standalone Hulk movie for Marvel.



In a new interview with GQ magazine, Ruffalo said, “I’d love to do a standalone Hulk, I just don’t think that’s ever going to happen.”

The actor told the outlet, “It’s very expensive if you did a whole movie, which is why they use the Hulk so sparingly.”

“I priced myself out!” added the 56-year-old while talking about ongoing changes at Marvel Studios during 2023.

When asked Ruffalo about Marvel's recent struggles balancing both movies and Disney+ projects, the actor stated, “I think the expansion into streaming was really exciting.”

However, he remarked, “The thing about Marvel movies is you had to wait three years and that created a mystique.”

“These corrections could be really positive things. Will it be what it was? I don’t know,” stated the actor.

Elsewhere in the interview, Ruffalo spilled that actors could not act in other traditional dramatic roles if he’s associated with Marvel movies.

“I’ve sat in movie theatres with the movies I've done with big directors,” mentioned the 13 Going On 30 actor.

Ruffalo pointed out, “I’ve also experienced these Marvel movies with an audience and the amount of community and expression… it touched every single emotion.”

“That means something to me. I don’t look down on it,” added the actor.