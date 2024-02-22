Tom Cruise reportedly ends relationship with Russian Socialite Elsina Khayrova

Tom Cruise and Elsina Khayrova call it quits following introduction to her children.

According to recent reports, Hollywood actor Tom Cruise has allegedly ended his relationship with Russian socialite Elsina Khayrova shortly after being introduced to her children.

The couple is said to have first crossed paths last December at a gathering in Mayfair, where they were spotted displaying affection.

However, sources now claim that they have gone their separate ways mere days after Cruise met Khayrova's kids.

As per The Sun's account, Cruise decided to "cool off the romance" but expressed a desire to maintain a friendly relationship, particularly since they reside in the same London apartment complex.

A source explained, "To end things on a bad note would have been awkward if they'd bumped into each other in the lift."



According to recent reports, the split between them appears to have been amicable, with sources indicating that there are no lingering tensions.

For Cruise, it seems their relationship had simply reached its natural conclusion.

Khayrova, who has a son and daughter from her previous marriage to Russian oligarch Dimitry Tsvetkov, recently introduced Cruise to her children before the breakup.

The news comes in the wake of reports just last week suggesting that they were growing closer, with Cruise frequently spending nights at her luxurious London apartment.

The pair were seen together at a gala dinner in support of London's Air Ambulance Charity at the Raffles Hotel, although they arrived separately.

Friends revealed that he had become a regular visitor to Khayrova's opulent £10 million apartment in Knightsbridge.



