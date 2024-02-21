Amy Grant reflects on her recovery after 2022 bike accident

Amy Grant shares what issues she's facing after her 2022 bike accident

Amy Grant has recently reflected on her recovery journey after traumatic bike accident in 2022.



In a new interview with E! News, the singer revealed, “I still have issues with my short-term memory. My balance is still weird.”

“I made a joke about it last night. You know, sometimes I walk around like I'm drunk and I just have to laugh about all of it,” said the 63-year-old.

Amy mentioned, “I can't remember what I can't remember. I don't know if I'll get back on a bike. There's so many great sports to enjoy and so... who knows.”

The singer opened up that she had a cyst growing in her throat.

“I had this five-hour surgery and they took it out. I had to learn to sing again,” she remarked.

Amy stated, “I just felt like an old beat-up car that went in and got a paint job.”

“That's a gift,” added the crooner.

Earlier in March 2023, Amy discussed about the cyst removal in an interview with Today's Craig Melvin.

“I was working with a vocalist and she said, 'What is happening in your throat? Lean your head back,'" she said. And I said, ‘I know. It's like I've got an Adam's apple that keeps getting bigger. Unbeknownst to me, I'd had a thyroglossal duct cyst,” explained the songstress.

Reportedly, the cyst appeared six months after the bike accident that left the singer in the hospital.

Meanwhile, Amy’s accident happened after she underwent open-heart surgery in February 2021 for rare congenital heart condition.