Jimmy Kimmel predicts his talkshow will end soon: ‘I hate to even say it’

The talkshow host’s ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ contract is set to expire in 2026

Jimmy Kimmel is making peace with the possibility of his late night show contract ending permanently and soon.

Nearly two decades since he began hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Kimmel recently admitted to the Los Angeles Times that that his contract, set to expire in 2026, may be his last one.

“I think this is my final contract. I hate to even say it, because everyone’s laughing at me now – each time I think that, and then it turns out to be not the case,” he told the outlet in an interview published Tuesday.

Kimmel, who is set to host the Oscars for the fifth time, continued, “I still have a little more than two years left on my contract, and that seems pretty good. That seems like enough.”

He even admitted that he frequently faces moments of thinking, “I cannot wait until my contract is over,” such as his exhausting preparation for the upcoming 2024 Oscars.



Also read: Jimmy Kimmel reveals why he 'doesn't necessarily want' to host Oscars



“But then I take the summer off or I go on strike, and you start going, ‘Yeah, I miss the fun stuff,’” he reflected.

Predicting what his life would look like after retirement, Kimmel admitted, “I don’t know exactly what I will do. It might not be anything that anyone other than me is aware of.”