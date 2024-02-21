Meghan Markle's new 'chestnut chocolate' hairstyle draws praise from fans

Meghan Markle flaunted her fresh chestnut chocolate brunette hair during a winter getaway to Canada alongside Prince Harry.
During their visit to Whistler, Vancouver last week, the duchess exuded radiance with her bouncy, glowing hair and minimal, natural makeup.
Meghan's hair colourist, Kadi Lee, shared insights into the subtle transformation on Instagram.
Lee, co-owner of the beauty and wellness studio Highbrow Hippie in California, is renowned for her work with celebrities like Julia Roberts, Kristin Davis, and Amber Valletta.
Lee posted on Instagram: “Chocolate chestnut brunette, for Meghan, Duchess of Sussex for Invictus Games.”
Harry and Meghan travelled to Canada to partake in the One Year to Go celebrations for the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025.
Fans took to social media to compliment the duchess on her new style. One user gushed: “This colour matched perfectly with the Duchess of Sussex Meghan, it brought luminosity to her beautiful face.”
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex told PEOPLE: “We loved being back in Canada, a place so meaningful to both of us.”
