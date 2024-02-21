Prince William reunites with Emilia Clarke to honour her charity endeavours

Prince William honoured Emilia Clarke with a high British honour for her work

Emilia Clarke received the honour of The Most Excellent Order of the British Empire for her contributions towards awareness abour neurological disorders.

Prince William conferred the actress and her mother Jenny an MBE during an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle on Wednesday.

The mother-daughter duo are together founders of SameYou, a brain injury recovery organization which they established after Clarke survived two brain haemorrhages.

The Game of Thrones alum exuded elegance in cream coloured hand-knitted button down top paired with a knee-length skirt. She tied her hair into a low ponytail supported by a black bow.

Meanwhile, her mother looked radiant in an off-white coat alongside the actress.

According to the SameYou website, the charity is a vocal advocate for “an end to the postcode lottery for NHS rehabilitation services that help people recover from illness and accidents such as car crashes, cancer or strokes.”

It also celebrates patients ‘firsts’ since hospitalisation, including the “first tentative footsteps or first halting words”.

Clarke suffered life-threatening cerebral aneurysms in 2011 and 2013 while filming the beloved drama series for HBO.