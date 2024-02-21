ASTRO's Cha Eun-Woo serenades fans with 'Mystery Elevator' solo debut

Cha Eun-Woo captivates fans with solo performance

ASTRO’S Cha Eun-Woo captivated a crowd of 3,500 with his soulful voice at Jamsil Arena in Southeastern Seoul on Saturday, February 17.

The K-pop idol showcased his undeniable charm at his highly-anticipated solo concert and fan event, dubbed 2024 Just One 10 Minute ‘Mystery Elevator.'

The event, as the title suggests, extends an invitation to Cha’s fans to join him on a musical journey.

Speaking of the journey, the ASTRO member explained: "It's my tailored creation just for all of you... Riding this elevator symbolizes a journey together, headed wherever AROHA (ASTRO's fandom) wants.”

The event revolved around Woo’s round-up from his recent album ENTITY, marking the singer’s solo debut in his eight-year long journey with ASTRO.

Cha started out the event with his rendition of Lee Hyo-ri’s 2003 hit, 10 Minutes.

After performing, the singer turned to his followers and reflected on his solo debut.

He expressed gratitude for his fans, adding: "It's a joy to hear your voices up close after so long," continuing, "I yearned to showcase more stages after embarking on this solo endeavor. Hence, I opted for a fan concert over a mere fan meeting, pouring my heart into preparing for this event."

The South Korean singer entertained fans with solo renditions of ASTRO hits, sporting costumes in between performances.

Cha is all set to embark on a world tour, signing up for his performances in Malaysia, Japan, Indonesia, Singapore, Philippines, and Thailand.