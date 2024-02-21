Natalie Portman enjoys dinner amid divorce plans

Natalie Portman step out on dinner date in LA

Natalie Portman went on a dinner date with a girl friend in Los Angeles on Monday.



The Black Swan actress, 42, styled a long blue coat and jeans accessorised with a Christian Dior purse.

She also fueled split rumours with husband Benjamin Millepied by stepping out without her wedding ring.

The actress shares two children with Millepied.

The celebrity was spotted checking her phone while sporting no makeup, letting hair down to her shoulders.

The outing comes after rumours that the actress is filing for divorce from Millepied.

According to insiders, Natalie is getting ready to file for divorce even though she is making an effort to "make it work" following her estranged husband's alleged infidelity with a climate activist who is 21 years younger than him.

The actress revealed the news that she and the 46-year-old choreographer were divorcing after 11 years of marriage in an interview with WSJ Magazine.

She told the outlet that she lives in Paris with their two kids, but she made no mention of him.

The alleged confirmation came only a few weeks after she was spotted without her wedding band and days after she made her solo flight at the Golden Globes.

Before filing for divorce, the actress allegedly took some time to "process and heal" and consider how best to handle the situation for their 12-year-old son Aleph and 6-year-old daughter Amalia.