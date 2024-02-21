Rachel Leviss expresses frustration over Tom Sandoval's remarks on suicide pact

Rachel Leviss displeased with public disclosure of personal turmoil by Tom Sandoval.

Rachel Leviss expressed outrage towards Tom Sandoval after he suggested they had a suicide pact during an appearance on the podcast Two Ts In A Pod hosted by Tamra Judge and Teddi Mellencamp.

Leviss, a former cast member of Vanderpump Rules at, confronted Sandoval, for his remarks made back in December.

Sandoval claimed on the podcast that during the fallout from their affair being exposed, they had discussed the possibility of ending their lives.

He objected to Sandoval's portrayal of her, stating on her own podcast, Rachel Goes Rogue, that she was furious to hear him insinuate they had a suicide pact, likening it to a romanticized narrative.

She emphasized her displeasure at Sandoval airing such sensitive information publicly and misrepresenting their situation.

Following the scandal surrounding her affair with Ariana Madix's long-time partner, she found herself at the forefront of controversy.

While Leviss acknowledged his intention to defend her against Scheana Shay's accusations on a recent episode of the show, she remained displeased with the public airing of her emotional turmoil.

The incident prompted Vanderpump Rules star to undergo deep introspection with her therapist, grappling with the ramifications of Sandoval's actions and the subsequent exposure of her private struggles to the world.

Despite Sandoval's attempts to reach out to her, Leviss has chosen not to engage, refraining from returning his calls since June, as reported by a profile on Tom by New York Times Magazine.