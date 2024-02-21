Taylor Swift concert security guard steals show with sassy dance moves

Taylor Swift arrived in the New South Wales capital in preparation for her four-day concert.

Footage capturing a security guard's enthusiastic dance moves at Taylor Swift's concert in Melbourne has taken the internet by storm.

Lynda Britten, the security guard in question, was caught on camera jiving and singing along while on duty at the Melbourne Cricket Ground during Swift's recent performance.

The brief three-second clip, which has garnered over six million views on TikTok, showcases Lynda shimmying down an aisle as Swift performs You Belong With Me.

Clearly immersed in the moment, Lynda energetically sings along to the lyrics while engaging with other thrilled Swift fans.

Reacting to Lynda's infectious display, TikTok users have chimed in with admiration, with one expressing, "Tell me you love your job without telling me you love your job."



Social media users have rallied behind the enthusiastic security guard captured dancing at Taylor Swift's Melbourne concert, with one commenter urging, "Give them a freaking raise," while another suggested, "Aww, that's awesome. Someone find this lady and get her a meet and greet."

A fan shared a video on Instagram from Swift's Melbourne show, revealing the pop star being escorted to the stage on a cleaning cart.