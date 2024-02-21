Prince Harry, Meghan Markle argue as Duke wants to ‘end royal feud’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle having 'emotional conversations' over royal relationship

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle don’t seem to be on the same page when it comes to the thought of repairing the “damage” caused to their relationship with the royal family.



According to a source, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been having "emotional conversations" about what to do next in relation to their falling out with the royal family.

Ever since they resigned from their royal duties in 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have maintained their distance from the royals.

Their connection with the royals has become even more strained as a result of their numerous claims and charges against them, but expectations were boosted by Harry's recent hasty return to the UK in the wake of King Charles's cancer diagnosis.

The prince spent only an hour with his father during his brief visit, and returned to the US in just over twenty-five hours.

However, as per Daily Express, a source claims that his latest visit sparked specific discussions between the two concerning their future relationship with the royals.

"Meghan doesn't want anything to do with it and is keen to stay away from England, but Harry is of the opinion that he must repair the damage that has been caused,” the insider says.

"There have been plenty of emotional conversations and heart-to-hearts over the best way to handle the situation and move forward. Harry wants to put an end to the feud and regrets the way that things have turned out," they further added.

The source continued by saying that the duke has "no plan B" since ending his beef with the family is his "only" choice.

"There's no plan B for Harry, patching things up with his family is the only option,” the source further claimed.

But fixing his issues with the family is not going to be easy.

The insider reflected, "It's finally hit home how difficult it will be to repair the damage caused by the various swipes at his family over the years."