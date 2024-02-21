Meghan Markle's cousin shares rare details about Duchess' childhood

Meghan Markle was helpful and kind towards her family, as defined by her cousin Shawn Johnson.
In conversation with Daily Mail, Shawn, who is no longer in contact with the Duchess of Sussex, has shared a rare insight into her childhood traits.
He said, "She was always really sweet. She was kind and she always had a star quality about her.
The son of Meghan's maternal uncle added, "She was infectious with just the way she was and really mature for her age. She was always really looking after us and making sure that we're all doing fine."
The former working royal's estranged cousin admitted that they are happy with how "her life turned out the way it did for her."
He further said, "We just had that feeling she was going to do something amazing."
Speaking of Meghan's 'helpful' nature, Shawn said, "She made our childhood great – she was a big part of it."
He continued, "I have no bad memories, no anything of her having any weird attitude issues or anything like that."
"She was always just really, even later in the teenage years, she was really mature and kind of ahead of the curve."
