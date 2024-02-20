Taylor Swift looks drop dead gorgeous as she channels Salma Hayek in latest outing

Taylor Swift dropped jaws as she stepped out for a dinner at Pellegrino 2000 in Sydney's Surry Hills in stunning outfit on Tuesday.
The singing sensation reminded fans of Salma Hayek's iconic Desperado look with her latest outing, leaving fans in awe.
The Anti-Hero singer looked stunning as she opted for a lowkey black top paired with a brown suede skirt for the outing.
Travis Kelce's sweetheart looked out of this world as she accessorised her off-duty look with a delicate necklace, and a jet black belt to cinch in her waist.
The Shake It Off hitmaker left her famous blonde locks cascaded n her shoulders for her night out on the town, and highlighted her famous visage with a classic makeup palette consisting of a defined eye and statement lip.
Taylor Swift's latest outing seems to be an inspiration from Mexican-American actress Salma Hayek, who began her career starring in the telenovela Teresa and the romantic drama Midaq Alley.
Hayek's performances gained her international attention leading her to gain roles in Hollywood, appearing in Desperado, From Dusk Till Dawn, and even Eternals.
