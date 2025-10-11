Newlywed Selena Gomez channels bridal vibes in stunning new appearance

'Only Murders in the Building star' has recently tied the knot with Benny Blanco last month

Newlywed Selena Gomez looked like a vision in white as she departed the swanky Bel-Air Hotel in Beverly Hills on Thursday.

Only Murders in the Building star, 33, has recently tied the knot with Benny Blanco last month, but still exuded bridal vibes as she left what appeared to be a meeting at the Los Angeles establishment.

Selena looked radiant in a flowing white dress with puff sleeves and ruched top, paired with cream flats with a strap.

The actress-turned businesswoman seemed to be waiting for her car, holding a box in one hand, and her cell phone in the other.

For those unfamiliar, Selena wed Blanco in late September in a star-studded soiree that saw Taylor Swift and Gomez's Only Murders in the Building co-stars, Steve Martin and Martin Short in attendance.

However, one notable absence was actress Francia Raisa-who donated a kidney to Selena in 2017.

Recently Raisa addressed rumours of a fallout between the two, calling them merely 'rumours,' and she also referenced Gomez's then-upcoming wedding to Blanco.

'I know she's getting married, and I am very happy for her. And look...she has a life and she is already a billionaire and I am grateful that I could do that for her,' she said, according to subtitles which translated the Spanish interview into English.

Raisa emphasised that the process was about saving someone's life, rather than creating a special bond with them.

'Look, from the beginning the doctors told me, it's a donation,' she explained.