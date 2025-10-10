Jennifer Aniston finds unexpected love after giving up on marriage

Jennifer Aniston’s love life seemed to take a new turn as her romance with spiritual coach and hypnotist Jim Curtis grew stronger over the past few months.

What started with a simple Instagram interaction in May turned into a full-fledged relationship that got everyone gossiping.

The couple spent their summer enjoying holidays across Europe, including a romantic getaway to Mallorca in July and were later seen together at the premiere of The Morning Show season four.

Sources close to the actress shared that their connection was genuine and built on mutual respect and attraction.

Insiders also revealed that the lovebirds already have discussed marriage plans.

Jennifer, who was previously married to Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux, reportedly wished to tie the knot in Greece this time, surrounded by close friends and beautiful views.

A source also said that the Murder Mystery star always considered her Malibu wedding with Brad as her dream day but the lifestyle coach brought new hope and joy into her life.

Friends of the actress described Jim as calm, secure and kind, saying that he made Jennifer feel safe and supported.

"Jim’s great. Her close friends love him. He has this really calm and secure energy. Jen loves it,” one insider shared.

The Friends star introduced her beau to her inner circle, including Jason Bateman, Amanda Anka, Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid, during dinners and vacations.

However, those close to her said their approval meant a lot, especially after the heartbreaks and public attention she faced in her past marriages.