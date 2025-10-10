Gwen Stefani makes new record after performing with Dua Lipa

Gwen Stefani delights No Doubt fans with exciting news

Gwen Stefani is reuniting with her band No Doubt for an exciting series of performances during the upcoming year.

The 56-year-old singer will be headlining a residency at the sphere with her music group, which will make her the first female headliner at the venue.

The Don’t Speak hitmakers took to Instagram on Friday, October 10, and shared the announcement after teasing the big news a day before.

"Remain seated, please. Permanecer sentados, por favor. Welcome to the Vegas skyline. We are pleased to announce our limited engagement run, No Doubt Live @SphereVegas, May 2026,” read the caption.

"Presale begins on Oct 15 at 10am PT. @vibeepresents ticket/hotel packages on sale today, Oct 10 at 12pm PT. All tickets on sale Oct 17 at 10am PT. Link in bio," the caption continued.

No Doubt will be headlining six shows in May 2026 during their residency at the Las Vegas venue.

The band’s famous album Tragic Record is approaching its 30th year and the residency will be the celebration of its 30th anniversary.

Stefani reshared the exciting news on her Instagram Story and wrote, "It's official. no doubt. the sphere. Vegas. you. me. lets go. gx."

This comes after the Hollaback Girl songstress shared the stage with Dua Lipa on her Radical Optimism tour.

The duo’s performance was applauded as being “iconic” by fans.