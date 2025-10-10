Gigi Hadid gushes over Victoria Beckham’s Netflix documentary

Gigi Hadid calls Victoria Beckham a true inspiration

Gigi Hadid took to Instagram on Friday, 10th October, 2025 to praise Victoria Beckham’s new Netflix documentary, calling the fashion icon “an inspiration to defy misconceptions and follow your dreams.”

The post shared in tandem with stills from the series came just as the three-part biography premiered globally on October 9.

In Victoria Beckham, the 51 year old former Spice Girl opens up like never before delving into her long suppressed struggles with body image, the harsh demands of fame, and the financial peril her fashion brand once faced.

Gigi Hadid shows big love for Victoria Beckham’s Netflix hit

She reveals she “cried every day” during the darkest periods of her business journey.

The docuseries also lays bare her evolution from pop star to style mogul. Among the standout moments are conversations with fashion titans like Anna Wintour and Tom Ford, as well as vulnerable accounts of how public scrutiny affected her mental health.

Still, the critical reception has been mixed. While many praised the emotional honesty and behind the scenes access, some reviewers felt the series fell into familiar territory calling it “meticulously constructed… but extremely boring.”

Early viewers are hailing Victoria Beckham a roaring success with fans flooding social media to celebrate the former Spice Girl’s revealing new series.

One enthusiastic fan declared that “the boss” Victoria had officially “beat David and won Netflix,” while another joked about skipping work to binge watch the show, writing, “@victoriabeckham documentary released at 8am on Netflix! Now I’ll have to spend the morning skiving so I can watch. Congratulations Victoria!”

Following its release, reviews quickly poured in. Metro awarded the documentary a glowing 4.5 stars, calling it “jaw-dropping” and applauding Victoria’s refreshingly candid side along with her unexpected knack for viral one liners.