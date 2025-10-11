Billie Eilish suffers 'infuriating' accident during recent concert

Billie Eilish’s latest show disrupted because of unexpected incident

Billie Eilish ended up in a violent interaction during her recent show for Hit Me Hard And Soft tour in Miami.

The 23-year-old singer was in the middle of her first of three shows at Kaseya Centre, walking by the barricade as a fan yanked her into the crowd.

The Wildflower hitmaker was caught off guard by the fan and lost her balance, almost falling into the audience when the security guards and videographers rushed to her help.

Eilish appeared visibly shaken by the incident and hurried off away from the barricade.

It’s not yet known who the member of the audience was, but the video quickly went viral on social media.

Social media users condemned the aggressor, with one writing, “Every time billie tries to do something special for us someone ruins it,” while another added, “Can people respect artists who do barricade walks? Fans like this are the reason why she’ll probably not do a barricade walk again.”

A third chimed in, “That’s not a fan, that’s a psycho.”

Another wrote, “Oh she looks SO done – not surprised if she stops doing the barricade, poor Billie’s still human. I hope she’s ok.”

The Ocean Eyes songstress has not addressed the incident, but it wasn’t the first time a fan misbehaved with her.

Previously, during a concert, Eilish was hit by a necklace. She continued singing and threw it back into the crowd.

Speaking about such accidents during concerts, the award-winning singer admitted that she has been getting hit with stuff on stage since she began performing.