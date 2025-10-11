Louis Tomlinson shares when One Direction decided to disband

Louis Tomlinson is looking back on the day One Direction decided to go their separate ways, a moment that still feels vivid in his memory.

The singer opened up about that emotional turning point during his appearance on the Diary of a CEO podcast on Oct. 8, recalling the exact mood in the room when the group, which included Harry Styles, Niall Horan, and the late Liam Payne, agreed to end things in 2016.

“The room felt cold that day,” Louis shared. “I can remember that in particular.”

Although he had sensed the end was near, the now 33-year-old admitted that the reality still hit hard.

“It was awful,” he said. “It wasn’t until after the event that I realized that I actually computed all of these feelings. But it was like I was straight grieving for it—grieving the band.”

Louis explained that while he had experienced loss before, this kind of grief was different, though it carried the same emotional weight.

“What’s really fascinating is those real serious moments—we wouldn’t have a lot of them in One Direction,” he reflected.

“We were just kind of going with the flow and really happy for each other and stuff like that. But I think those kind of moments where you have to be selfish, it was an atmosphere that I never really felt in the band.”

He said that as the group, which originally included Zayn Malik before his 2015 exit, began “thinking more independently,” something in their dynamic shifted.

“These are all the same faces that I’ve seen every single day, but I’ve never quite felt an energy like that in the room,” he recalled. “There was this emptiness. And I think probably because we knew, we all knew, collectively, where it was going.”

When it came time to frame the band’s breakup as a “hiatus,” Louis admitted he struggled with that label.

“I remember saying, well, if I want to try and do some stuff on my own, and at this point I didn’t even know what I was going to do, I was like, be good to know how long this break’s gonna be for,” he said.

“So let’s speculate. A year? Two years? Five years? 10 years? 15 years? I never really got an answer to that question, which I understand now.”

Reflecting on it, he believes that those involved in the decision weren’t ready to face what it truly meant. “I think they probably knew the reality,” Louis said, “and that’s why it was tough.”

While One Direction’s split marked the end of an era, Louis has continued to carry that experience with him, and in recent months, he’s admitted he can’t imagine a reunion following the loss of his bandmate, Liam Payne, in 2024.