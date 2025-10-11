Jennifer Aniston opens up about unbreakable legacy of 'Friends'

Jennifer Aniston shared that she feels “married” to her Friends co-stars Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow, describing their lifelong friendship as unbreakable.

The trio have stayed close ever since their famous sitcom ended in 2004 and Jennifer said she can always count on her former castmates whenever she needs them.

Speaking to Britain’s Harper’s Bazaar magazine, the actress said, “I know that if I needed anything, I’d go direct to the chain we have together and they’d be there for me in two seconds flat."

"It was like we married each other. They’re my family. Sometimes you love to hate your family, but it’s a lifetime commitment, for sure," she added.

Jennifer, who is currently reported to be dating hypnotist Jim Curtis and was previously married to Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux, said her time on Friends shaped her both personally and professionally.

The Murder Mystery star called it “pure joy” and said it “completely formed who I was," adding that she looked forward to work every single day and was always excited to read new scripts after wrapping each episode.

The icon also spoke about the passing of her former co-star Matthew Perry in 2023, calling his struggles “heartbreaking.”

She said, “It’s heartbreaking that he had so many demons. But boy, for someone who had that much inner turmoil, he sure got to laugh a lot, and that was everything to him.”

Jennifer shared that his passing officially ended any chance of a Friends reunion, as she also expressed pride in knowing that people still watch the show for comfort, calling it “the ultimate compliment.”