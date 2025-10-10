Andrew Garfield laughs off over viral Golden Globes look

Andrew Garfield shared details about his viral look at the 2025 Golden Globes Awards.

The Amazing Spider-Man star revealed that he didn't intentionally mean to make the internet obsessed with his onstage look.

In an interview with the MTV's Josh Horowitz, the We Live in Time actor was asked if knew the "power" he held during his time onstage while presenting an award alongside Kerry Washington with glasses on and his shirt partly unbuttoned.

Garfield disagreeing with the internet’s reaction decided to share what was going on in his mind during that moment.

"Everyone else was projecting something entirely different," Garfield said.

He said that prior to taking the stage he felt "relaxed," but that changed when he walked out.

"You're surrounded by your peers and other people you admire and have admired since you were a child," he said. "Your heart starts racing and you start feeling this kind of unbridled terror."

After finding his place on the stage he realised that he couldn’t see what was written on teleprompter.

"'Oh F-- k. I can’t actually see the fucking teleprompter. Did I bring my [glasses]? Yes, they’re in my right hand. Put the glasses on. OK, great, now I can see,'" he said of his thoughts as he put on his glasses.

After putting his glasses, the Social Network star said that he realised his shirt was open too thinking that he "do not want to give people this much of my flesh."

However, when Garfield attempted to close his shirt it just opened wider. With nothing left to do the Oscar nominee calmed himself down by just thinking, "OK, 'just breathe.' I breathe, and that makes me do a facial thing. I don’t know."

"And then, everyone thinks I'm trying to be sexy. But in truth, neurosis is, I guess, kinda sexy ultimately," he admitted laughing.

The 2025 Golden Globes were held on January 5 with Adrien Brody winning Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama for The Brutalist and Fernanda Torres for Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama in I’m Still Here.