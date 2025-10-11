Who grabbed Billie Eilish on stage as chaos erupted at concert?

Billie Eilish’s Miami show turned into a shocking scene when a fan pulled her down during her performance on Thursday night.

The 23-year-old singer was walking beside the barricade at the Kaseya Center, smiling and high-fiving fans, when one person grabbed her hand and refused to let go.

Within seconds, the Bad Guy hitmaker was dragged backward and fell to the floor, leaving the crowd in complete disbelief.

Security guards quickly stepped in and pushed people back while Billie stood up and continued walking without reacting, leaving fans both stunned and impressed by her calmness.

Videos of the shocking moment spread quickly on social media.

“Whoever did that needs to be banned,” one fan wrote online, while another said, “She handled it like nothing happened. Queen behaviour.”

The Lovely singer has not yet commented on the incident, but this was not the first time she faced inappropriate fan behaviour, as in 2019, a fan wrapped their hands around her neck during a meet and greet, and last year she was hit in the face by a necklace thrown from the crowd at a show in Arizona.

Despite moments like these, Billie continues to perform with courage and confidence, showing her powerful and strongest personality.