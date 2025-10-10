Victoria Beckham reveals how Mel B 'upset' her as she misses premiere

Mel B was notably absent from the world premiere event, but sent over flowers

Victoria Beckham is getting candid about a comment from her former Spice Girl bandmate Mel B that left her a little stung.

In her new Netflix docuseries Victoria Beckham, which premiered on October 9, the 51-year-old fashion designer reflected on her time with the iconic girl group and recalled how a comment from Mel B hit a nerve during their 2008 Return of the Spice Girls tour in 2007.

“One of the girls actually said to me – and it did upset me – it was Mel B who said to me, ‘Don’t forget where you come from,’” she said. “I have never forgotten where I’ve come from.”

Still, Victoria admitted that the reunion helped her see things clearly. “It was good to be back,” she shared, “but I realised I didn’t belong on stage.”

The pop superstar-turned-designer rose to fame as “Posh Spice” alongside Mel B, Geri Halliwell, Melanie C, and Emma Bunton in the ‘90s. Though the group split in 2001, they’ve since reunited multiple times — including at the 2012 London Olympics.

Most recently, the girls showed up to support Victoria's world premiere event at The Curzon Mayfair in London, but Mel B was notably absent. According to Scary Spice’s latest Instagram post, she had a prior commitment at the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Finals.

However, the former X Factor judge showed her support in spirit by sending over a bouquet of flowers to the venue.

Victoria later shared a photo of the gesture to her Instagram Stories, proving there was no love lost between them.