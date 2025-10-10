Kylie Kelce breaks silence on sister-in-law Taylor Swift’s polarising album

Kylie Kelce calls out Taylor Swift for explicit lyrics about Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift surprised everyone, including her future sister-in-law Kylie Kelce, with the explicit lyrics on her new album, The Life of a Showgirl.

The 33-year-old former athlete discusses Swift’s new album, which has been under scrutiny among fans, during her latest podcast episode.

Kylie’s husband Jason Kelce previously revealed that her favourite song from the album is Wish List, and she shared her review of the raunchiest track, Wood, on Not Gonna Lie.

The media personality joked that she “probably” didn’t need to know “that much detail about [her] brother-in-law,” Travis Kelce, but she still applauded the NFL star.

“Good job, Trav! That’s it! A thousand percent, yes,” Kylie exclaimed.

The host explained her reaction, saying, “That’s women supporting women.”

The song in question features smutty lyrics about Swift’s fiancé with double entendre phrases.

Travis himself shied away from addressing the song when Jason teased him during their New Heights episode.

Playing coy, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end quipped, “What? I think you’re not understanding the song. No way!”

During her recent interview at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Swift detailed that Wood started out as an “innocent” song with a “throwback timeless sounding song” about “all these superstitions.”

However, she continued, “I don’t know what happened, man. … I don’t know how we got here, but I love the song so much.”