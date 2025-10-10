Timothee Chalamet, Kylie Jenner breakup incoming? Shocking details revealed

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet show signs of trouble in paradise

Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner recently shut down split rumours with their back-to-back recent outings, but their future together still seems uncertain.

The 29-year-old actor and the media personality, 28, were spotted together after two months apart, during a premiere of Chalamet’s new movie, Marty Supreme, and a game day date.

The Kardashians star seemed to be bored at the baseball game, sitting next to the Dune star, who appeared excited and interested in the match.

However, a source detailed that Jenner might be upset because of a more serious reason.

"Timothee was on the brink of calling it quits with Kylie," an insider told Daily Mail, citing differences in their future plans as the reason.

The source shared that the makeup mogul, who shares daughter Stormi, 7, and son Aire, 3, with ex Travis Scott, wants to have more kids, but Chalamet is not willing to settle down.

"His career is skyrocketing and the last thing he wants right now is to be a father," said the insider.

Although “marriage and children have been discussed,” the couple appears to disagree with each other’s priorities.

While Chalamet “still wants to build the foundation of his career before he settles down, but Kylie is ready to lock down. She already has her career, all the money in the world, kids. She now wants to be married and have a family with Timothee," the insider noted.