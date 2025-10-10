Louis Tomlinson reveals Liam Payne's death hit close to home

Louis Tomlinson poured his heart out over the loss of Liam Payne, revealing how deeply it struck a personal chord and reopened old wounds.

In a deeply emotional conversation, the History singer revealed that the former One Direction bandmate’s death brought back the pain of losing his younger sister Félicité in 2018, making the tragedy feel "all too familiar."

The 33-year-old musician said he first learned of Liam’s passing through fellow bandmate Niall Horan while in Los Angeles.

"I had the same feeling that I had with Félicité," he shared on The Diary of a CEO podcast with Steven Bartlett. "And I think anyone has this when they’re around someone who’s struggling, my 150 percent wasn’t nearly enough."

Félicité died of an accidental overdose at the age of 18, and the similarities in both losses were deeply retraumatizing for Louis.

While substance use reportedly played a role in Liam's struggles, it was not the direct cause of his death.

The Teardrops singer died from multiple traumatic injuries after falling from a third-floor hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on October 16, 2024.

For the unversed, Louis also lost his mother Johannah Deakin to cancer in 2016 while he was still active in One Direction, with Liame's passing adding to the emotional weight.