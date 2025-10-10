‘Frankenstein’ director, cast to be honoured at Gotham Awards

Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein is already making waves in Hollywood before its official world wide release.

The cast and director of the highly anticipated film is set to receive the Gotham Vanguard Tribute at the 35th annual Gotham Film Awards Ceremony on December 1.

The Vanguard Tribute was founded to recognise films that push boundaries of cinema with their choices in artistic approach.

The event will honour the filmmaker alongside Frankenstein stars Oscar Isaac and Jacob Elordi.

Isaac plays the scientist Victor Frankenstein who embarks on an ego-driven quest to bring new life into this world, resulting in the creation of Frankenstein monster, portrayed by Elordi.

The film’s synopsis suggests, "A brilliant but egotistical scientist brings a monstrous creature to life in a daring experiment that ultimately leads to the undoing of both the creator and his tragic creation."

"Mary Shelley's Frankenstein has captivated audiences for more than 200 years, and Guillermo del Toro’s epic adaptation reminds us why this story continues to endure," Jeffrey Sharp, executive director of The Gotham Film & Media Institute, said in a statement.

The cast also includes Mia Goth, Christoph Waltz and Ralph Ineson.

Frankenstein is set for limited release on October 17 till its premiere on Netflix on November 7.