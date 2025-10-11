Holly Willoughby tries to keep spirits bright after fans slam MRI freebie

In October 2023, she stepped down from This Morning after being targeted in a disturbing kidnap plot

Holly Willoughby gives off Christmas vibes.

The former This Morning presenter, 44, showed off her 'naughty' Christmas socks in anew Instagram snap on Friday.

Holly gave sneak peak to her fans at her bold style, sporting the white items with the red 'naughty' writing.

It seems Holly is already feeling the Christmas spirit, as she captioned her latest post: 'It was dark this morning when I got dressed for my dog walk...so was delighted to discover I had my Christmas socks on...little moments of joy when your just not expecting them.'

Her festive post comes just weeks after the TV host left fans disappointed following a free £1,495 private healthcare treatment.

The backlash was swift, with many branding her 'out of touch' and accusing her of being unable to 'read the room.'

A source close to the star revealed: 'Holly feels she can't win at the moment-the criticism is really starting to bring her down. The MRI backlash feels unfair. It's humiliating and she feels singled out.'

For context, the past few years have been personally challenging for Holly.

In October 2023, she stepped down from her 14-year role on This Morning after being targeted in a disturbing kidnap plot.

Adding to the setback, two of her two major shows-Dancing On Ice and, her Netflix series Celebrity Bear Hunt with Bear Grylls were also axed.