Robin Windsor honoured by loved ones after death

Robin Windsor died at 44, leaving loved ones devastated

Robin ‘Bobby’ Windsor, a former professional on BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing, died at the age of 44 on Tuesday, February 20.

His death was mourned by friends, family, and acquaintances.

The production company Sisco Entertainment that produced Come What May, a Moulin Rouge tribute show, announced the sudden passing of the late celebrity, noting: “It is with heavy hearts that we announce the tragic passing of our beloved friend, Robin Windsor.”

“His extraordinary ability to express emotion through movement captivated audiences, leaving them spellbound with every step,” they added.

“Beyond his impeccable dancing, Robin’s vibrant spirit lit up the room, infusing rehearsals and performances with infectious energy and warmth. His laughter was contagious, his kindness boundless. His friendship was a gift cherished by all who had the privilege of knowing him. Robin, you will be deeply missed.”

However, the statement didn’t offer an insight into the cause of his death.

Although it further highlighted that Windsor’s “legacy will live on."

Meanwhile, the Good Morning Britain presenter Susanna Reid broke down in tears as she announced Windsor’s death in the morning transmission.

Speaking of the late performer’s passing, Strictly judge Craig Revel Horwood described Windsor as "one of the kindest, gentle, honest, funny and caring people I've had the pleasure of knowing and working with".

While Former judge Bruno Tonioli noted: "Incredibly sad shocking news. It was a pleasure working with Robin for many years at Strictly, so professional easy going a really good person.”

Windsor appeared on Strictly Come Dancing from 2010 to 2015. He was pulled out of the show after being paralysed for four days due to a slipped disc.

However, the cause of his death is still unknown.