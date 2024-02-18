Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'mislead' fans with website rebrand

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry received severe backlash amid their website rebrand.

For the unversed, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently named their new platform Sussex.com in a nod to their royal title, i.e., the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

As reported by The Sun, British socialite Lady Colin Campbell accused the California-based couple "of hijacking the county’s name for their own purposes."

She said, "It is not only an imposition to the people of Sussex but is also an impertinence, in that their website has nothing to do with the county, but the domain name gives the misleading impression that it does."

"The geographic assignment of their title might share a name with the county, but they are not representatives of the county, nor do many of its residents share their values," Colin added.

Earlier, Daily Mail reported that a source close to Harry and Meghan clapped back at the critiques over their website's name.

An insider shared, "Prince Harry and Meghan are the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. That is a fact. It is their surname and family name."