Taylor Swift's split from Travis Kelce predicted: 'Put the Beer Down'

Travis Kelce, the beloved Kansas City Chiefs tight end, found himself at the center of a storm after a public outburst and an insensitive display following a tragic mass shooting at his Super Bowl parade.

Just hours after the horrifying incident, where 22 fans were shot, including nine children and a young mother who tragically lost her life, Kelce made the ill-advised decision to hit up 'Granfalloon Restaurant and Bar.'

To the dismay of many, he was spotted taking selfies with police officers while openly carrying a beer bottle on the street, having earlier appeared on the parade stage appearing heavily intoxicated and barely able to speak coherently.

Outraged fans took to social media to express their disdain, using terms like 'caveman' and 'douchebag' to describe his actions.

Drawing from Swift's hit Bad Blood, where she questions the betrayal of trust and the tarnishing of something once shiny, it's evident that Swift's fiercely loyal fanbase, known as Team Taylor, holds no tolerance for any tarnishing of her cultivated image.

Kelce's actions, including a highly publicized outburst during the Super Bowl where he pushed his 65-year-old coach, Andy Reid, in front of millions of viewers, have ignited criticism and speculation about his character.

The incident at the Super Bowl is not the first red flag concerning Kelce's behavior.

Reports of his temper and volatile actions on and off the field have surfaced, prompting concerns about his maturity and ability to control his emotions.

While Kelce's coach, Andy Reid, has defended him, praising his intensity and growth, many remain skeptical about whether he has truly matured.

With Swift's image built on themes of empowerment and reclaiming power, it's unlikely she'll tolerate behavior that contradicts these values.