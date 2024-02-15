Eminem to co-produce Stan-inspired documentary to explore ‘super fandom’

‘Stans’ is slated to release later this year

Eminem knows a thing or two about super fandoms.

Inspired by his hit song Stan, the 51-year-old rap god is working on co-producing a new documentary by the same name exploring the phenomenon of super fandom.

Per the film’s synopsis, Stans is a “revealing, edgy, and disarmingly personal journey into the world of superfandom, told through the lens of one of the world’s most iconic and enduring artists, Eminem, and the fans that worship him"

“Stans will be the opportunity for us to turn the camera around and ask the audience about being fans – and in some cases, fanatics,” Shady Films’ Paul Rosenberg and Stuart Parr told Variety.

“This is a study of the relationship between fanbase and artist through the lens of one of Eminem’s most fascinating songs and one of the world’s most important entertainers,” they elaborated.

The film will be directed by Steven Leckart – director of Challenger: The Final Flight and What’s My Name: Muhammad Ali.

It is being produced via Eminem’s Shady Films, in association with DIGA Studios and Hill District Media.

Stans is scheduled to release later this year.