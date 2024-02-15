Princess Kate's true health status revealed by sister Pippa Middleton

Pippa Middleton seemingly shared a latest update on her sister Princess Kate's health with her celebrating gestures.



The younger sister of Kate put her toned physique on display in a stylish white tiny outfit while enjoying sun-soaked day with family at the Eden Rock beach in St Barts.

Middleton's outing comes amid fears about the Princess of Wales's health as she's currently recovering at home after mystery abdominal surgery. The future Queen has not shared a glimpse of her since she underwent surgery on January 16, leaving fans in tense.

However, Pippa Middleton's latest outing suggests as Kate is doing well as she showed no sign of worries while joyfully engaging with her husband and children, running along the sandy shores and delighting in playful moments in the sea.



The Matthews family's idyllic day unfolded against the backdrop of Eden Rock, their exclusive resort, frequented by renowned personalities such as Elton John and Leonardo DiCaprio.

The details of Kate's surgery still remains undisclosed, however, the palace has revealed that Catherine is recovering well at Adelaide Cottage, the family's four-bedroom home in Windsor Home Park.