Antonie Fuqua to direct a documentary chronicling legacy of Nelson Mandela

Antonie Fuqua to direct a documentary based on legacy of Nelson Mandela

Antoine Fuqua is going to direct a documentary chronicling the legacy of Nelson Mandela.



In a press statement obtained by Variety, the documentary is tentatively titled Troublemaker: The Story Behind the Mandela Tapes, which will showcase the life of Mandela by “using his audio interviews to deliver an “honest, accurate and definitive depiction of the man who remains a global symbol of justice, hope and universal human dignity”.

Fuqua has reportedly collaborated with Mandela’s pal and former cellmate of 12 years Mac Maharaj on the project, who will serve as an executive producer.

“I’m incredibly fortunate to be partnered on this project with Mac Maharaj, whose experiences, intelligence and encyclopedic memory of his years alongside Mandela are invaluable,” stated the director.

Maharaj revealed he transcribed Mandela’s autobiography before “smuggling it out of jail”.

“Using recently discovered audio interviews of Mandela intimately recounting his life experiences, as well as the personal reflections and insights of Maharaj, the film will reveal the forces that shaped the global icon that is Nelson Mandela,” read the statement.

It also said, “Jailed for 27 years, this pioneering activist lawyer turned freedom fighter walked from prison into a country on the brink of a violent racial conflagration to become the first democratically elected president of South Africa.”

Fuqua explained in the statement, “It’s an honour to bring to the screen the untold story of Mandela, a man I’ve revered my entire life. For decades, Mandela and his comrades were put through the most inhumane conditions imaginable.”

The director continued, “Yet they came out of jail with love and forgiveness in their hearts, and rather than seeking vengeance, they sought to unite the country. His compassion and inner strength enabled Mandela to make meaningful change.”

“This movie will investigate how Mandela came through his ordeals with his humanity intact, and reveal the tough and shrewd politician behind his iconic ‘nice guy’ persona,” added Fuqua.