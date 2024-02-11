King Charles breaks cover after sharing gratitude note

King Charles appeared in high spirits as he was photographed at St Mary Magdalene church this morning.

The Monarch, 75 attended the church service with Queen Camilla on the royal Sandringham Estate, where he has been recuperating from his cancer diagnosis.

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), royal expert Chris Ship delighted royal fans by sharing a video of the Monarch waving at the cameras.

Notably, King Charles's outing came just a few hours after he issued a gratitude note for his well-wishers.

The King of the UK acknowledged the 'support and good wishes' sent to him from all around the world in an official statement issued by Buckingham Palace on Sunday.

The statement reads, "I would like to express my most heartfelt thanks for the many messages of support and good wishes I have received in recent days."

"As all those who have been affected by cancer will know, such kind thoughts are the greatest comfort and encouragement."

He added, "It is equally heartening to hear how sharing my own diagnosis has helped promote public understanding and shine a light on the work of all those organisations which support cancer patients and their families across the UK and wider world."

"My lifelong admiration for their tireless care and dedication is all the greater as a result of my own personal experience."