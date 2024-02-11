Ant McPartlin's first appearance since confirming baby news with Anne-Marie

Ant McPartlin beams with excitement since announcing baby news with wife.

Television personality Ant McPartlin was spotted for the first time since reportedly confirming to close friends his impending fatherhood with wife Anne-Marie Corbett.

The 48-year-old, described as 'beyond delighted' at the prospect of becoming a father, shared the news with his Britain's Got Talent colleagues, disclosing that Anne-Marie, is expected to deliver in June.

During the Manchester auditions for Britain's Got Talent, Ant appeared in high spirits, flashing a smile alongside his co-host Declan Donnelly, as they posed with a fan.

Alongside them, series judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Bruno Tonioli, and Alesha Dixon arrived in style, each in miniature cars adorned with the Union Jack.

Speculation surrounding her pregnancy initially surfaced in December last year, spurred by her noticeable appearance following a trip to Dubai, seemingly indicating several months of pregnancy.

According to The Sun, Ant McPartlin had confided in his close friend and onscreen partner Declan Donnelly about the exciting news, ending weeks of speculation surrounding his impending fatherhood.

Corbett, who shares two children from her previous marriage, reportedly underwent a five-month scan, providing the couple with the assurance to share their joyful news with confidence.

A source revealed to the publication, "This is the news everyone wanted. Ant and Anne-Marie are beyond delighted."

They highlighted Ant's longstanding desire for children, acknowledging that while he had accepted the possibility of it not happening, the revelation brought immense joy.

Describing him as a devoted father figure to her children, the source emphasized the couple's efforts to keep the pregnancy under wraps until they were ready to share it with the world.

"To be having a child two years shy of his 50th birthday, with the love of his life, is the stuff of dreams for Ant," the source added.