Cruz Beckham is dating social media star Issey Moloney?

David Beckham son was spotted in London's Soho with TikTok sensation Issey Moloney

Cruz Beckham enjoyed quality time with social media influencer Issey Moloney in London's Soho post-breakup with Tana Holding.

On Thursday, 18-year-old Cruz Beckham, son of fashion icons Victoria and David Beckham, was spotted in London's Soho with TikTok sensation.

This comes after his recent split from girlfriend Tana Holding."

The young Beckham, driving a maroon Land Rover Defender, made a pitstop at Reckless Records in the UK capital, where he parked his vehicle. Cruz sported a casual look with a grey hoodie, grey jeans, and black trainers.

Issey Moloney, also 18 and known as IsseyPOVs on TikTok, joined Cruz in the passenger seat after spending time with mutual friends. She wore a grey jacket over a white top, paired with blue denim flared jeans and white trainers.





The online star has gained significant popularity with 7 million followers on TikTok. Cruz's outing with Issey follows his split from model girlfriend Tana Holding in October of last year, concluding their year-long romance.



Cruz and Tana were first seen together in May 2022, but sources revealed that the couple parted ways during the summer of the same year.

A source told MailOnline: 'Cruz and Tana quietly split over the summer. They're very private.

'It was a teenage romance, but sadly it just didn't work out.'