Prince William makes big change in team as King Charles steps back from duty

Prince William has decided to take major step to help with royal workload as King Charles stepped back from royal duties following his unexplained cancer diagnosis.

The future King, who seemingly took the monarchy's reign following his father's cancer diagnosis, has appointed ex-diplomat Ian Patrick as his private secretary.



Following the King's cancer diagnosis, it has been questioned what role William will take to support his father. The prince will take on select public duties on behalf of the King, but the monarch has reportedly not specifically asked his son to stand in for him.

The appointment of Patrick, who previously worked for former Liberal Democrat leader Lord Paddy Ashdown, is part of a restructuring to support the Prince and the Princess of Wales.

Prince William returned to work on Wednesday this week as he handed out honours at an investiture at Windsor Castle and attended a charity gala in London. He also attended the London Air Ambulance Gala at Raffles, a luxurious hotel in London, where he brushed shoulders with Hollywood star Tom Cruise.



The hair to the throne had to cut back on royal duties to look after his wife, Kate, following her mystery abdominal operation.