Dakota Johnson startled by earthquake during Madame Web press in LA

Dakota Johnson appeared visibly shaken after the Los Angeles interview of her upcoming film Madame Web was interrupted by an earthquake.



The 34-year-old actress was in the middle of a conversation with press before the ground suddenly jolted, prompting her to look around in shock.

“Was that an earthquake?” a reporter from behind the camera asked.

“Okay, we just had an earthquake,” she said before bursting into a chuckle.

The reporter went on to jokingly ask Johnson if she were the one behind the tremor, in a nod to the superhero character she is going to play in the upcoming titular film.

“Do you like that we all just sat here?” the Fifty Shades of Grey actress wondered and asked the reporters to continue with the press conference, while bracing for an aftershock.

“That was a big earthquake,” she expressed.

Johnson was then informed about another earthquake reported only hours prior in Hawaii, prompting the actress to exclaim, “Spooky!”

The Persuasion actress is currently on a promotional tour of the MCU film set for release on February 14. Besides Johnson, it stars Sydney Sweeney, Isabela Merced, and Emma Roberts in lead roles.