Michael Chaves in talks to direct upcoming ‘The Conjuring 4’

The Conjuring franchise is resurrected with one last instalment as it finally landed on a director.

Currently under the simple title of The Conjuring 4, the project was in the works since early last year, and now it will be helmed by Michael Chaves, per The Hollywood Reporter.

The director is currently in negotiation for the project, which is being eyed as the final instalment of the horror movie series.

Chaves also helmed the previous installment, 2021’s The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It. He also directed last year’s spinoff, The Nun II.

He is also known for his award-winning horror short The Maiden, which got into the New Line door with his feature directorial debut, 2019’s The Curse of La Llorona.

The Conjuring 4 is co-written by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick alongside franchise creator James Wan, who is also producing it with Peter Safran.

While there are no further details revealed of the plot, it is believed that supernatural investigators Ed Warren (played by Patrick Wilson) and Lorrain Warren (played by Vera Farmiga) will be returning to solve another demonic mystery.