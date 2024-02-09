Meghan Markle dealt with fresh blow by leading Hollywood magazine

Meghan Markle dealt with a fresh blow as she was not included on the cover of the renowned Hollywood magazine British Vogue, featuring 40 powerful women across the world.

The Duchess of Sussex, who once shared a friendly relationship with the editor-in-chief of British Vogue Edward Enninful, was seemingly snubbed from the magazine's March 2024 edition.

Fans were quick to judge that the former Suits actress prominently appeared as the first guest editor of British Vogue's September issue in 2019.



Amid the controversy, Meghan's alleged mouthpiece took to X, formerly known as Twitter and lauded the representation of women in the newly released cover.

Under the comments section, one fan took a dig at the royal writer and wrote, "Was your bestie #MeghanMarkIe busy that day……?"

"Where's the global icon #MeghanMarkIe?" another fan chimed in.

Interestingly, the former working royal's pals including Oprah Winfrey, Serena Williams, and Jameela Jamil made their striking appearance on the "40 of the most booked and blessed women on earth" cover.

Moreover, A-listers like Naomi Campbell, Victoria Beckham, Cindy Crawford, Jane Fonda, Miley Cyrus, Dua Lipa, Kate Moss, Karlie Kloss, Gigi Hadid, Gemma Chan, Selma Blair and others posed for an iconic edition.

