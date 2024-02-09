Paul Walker’s brother to rebuild ‘not fancy’ gift he got from late movie star

Paul Walker’s younger brother Cody Walker talks about rebuilding classic car gift from late brother

Paul Walker’s younger brother Cody Walker shares his determination to find the last gift he got from the late Fast & Furious star.



Cody Walker, the younger brother of late Fast & Furious star Paul Walker, is on a mission to find and fix a classic car that Paul gave him as a youngster but took away because he thought it was hazardous.

Paul, who was approximately 15 years older than Cody, died tragically in a car accident in Santa Clarita, California, in 2013 at the age of 40, when a buddy was driving the movie star's 2005 Porsche Carrera GT.

But years before his tragic death, Paul gave Cody a car and told him he'd patch it up since he "thought I was going to kill myself" in the classic ride, Cody claimed.

“It was my first car — a 1964 Chevy Nova wagon — not fancy at all, it just sounds cool,” Cody, 35, told Page Six.

“I was lucky my brother was Paul. He bought me that thing when I was 15-and-a-half. I didn’t even have my driver’s permit.”

Paul got him the car because of his grades at the time.

“Paul got me that car, and then he had second thoughts because it had old school brakes,” said Cody, who replaced Paul for some scenes in Furious 7” after his death.

“It was really old school. Drum brakes and old school suspension, and it only had a lap belt. It [did] not have a headrest, and all that safety stuff, nothing like that. Paul thought I was going to kill myself, so he took it.”

“You know it’s sad it’s actually in a million pieces,” Cody noted of the car’s condition today.

Paul was going to make it better for Cody, who told us, “He goes, ‘I’m going to make this thing awesome. I’m gonna make it way safe. I’m going to modernize it.'”

But Cody didn’t agree as he “looked at [Paul] in the face, and I said ‘no,’ and he said, ‘Why you don’t believe me?’ I said, ‘You have so many project cars. I have seen cars, I never seen them again… that’s going to happen to mine! And he said, ‘You calling me a liar?’ I said, ‘Yeah straight up! I’m not gonna see that car again,’ and it was in the process of getting work done. It just got buried with a lot of his projects.”

Cody remarked that he “never saw the car again.”

He further added, “A few years after his passing, I got hit up by a family friend that knew where some of the parts were. It is literally completely dismantled in one million pieces. It’s [north of Los Angeles]. It really bothers me… It’s got to be done. It’s got to happen. I have to track this car down.”

Cody will co-host FuelFest on February 24 in West Palm Beach, Fla., alongside Paul's 2 Fast 2 Furious co-star Tyrese Gibson, and Krayzie Bone of Bone Thugs-N-Harmony is scheduled to perform.

Cody and his wife, Felicia Knox, named their newest addition Paul last year in honour of the singer, who was the oldest of five children and is survived by his daughter Meadow.