Inside Miley Cyrus and Billy Ray's Grammy night fight

Miley Cyrus won two Grammy Awards at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards on February 4, 2024. She won Best Pop Solo Performance for her song Flowers and Record of the Year for the same song.

In her acceptance speeches, she thanked her mother, Tish Cyrus, and her sister, Brandi Cyrus, but she did not thank her father, Billy Ray Cyrus.

Cyrus and her father have reportedly had a strained relationship in recent years. In April 2022, Cyrus's parents announced that they were divorcing after nearly 30 years of marriage. In August 2023, Cyrus's mother married actor Dominic Purcell. Cyrus and her siblings Trace and Brandi attended the wedding, but her other siblings, including Billy Ray Cyrus, did not.

In an Instagram post after winning big at the Grammys, Cyrus shared a photo of herself on stage and wrote: “I had all the perfect things to say but none of them could come out in this moment of shock. I’m happy they didn’t … because (thankfully) prepared perfection just isn’t my story. Life is so much more exciting this way.” She then went on to thank her “family,” mentioning her mom Tish and sister Brandi, as well as icons, presenter Mariah Carey and her godmother, Dolly Parton, as well as her friends, her fans, her collaborators and “every single person who made this song and album possible!”

Some people have speculated that Cyrus's decision not to thank her father in her Grammy speeches is a sign of their strained relationship.

However, Cyrus has not publicly commented on her relationship with her father, and there is no way to know for sure why she did not thank him in her speeches.