Prince Harry reaches London to help William as King Charles falls ill

Prince Harry reaches London to help William amid royal family crisis

Prince Harry, who has landed in London amid King Charles's cancer treatment, is reportedly aiming to mend his broken relationship with Prince William in the hour of royal family's need.

For the unversed, Buckingham Palace made a shocking announcement on Monday, revealing that the Monarch, 75, has been diagnosed with cancer.

Amid the royal health scare, the Duke of Sussex has reached London to extend his support to his father during his cancer treatment.

Several royal experts urged that it is high time for the late Princess Diana's sons to settle their woes and stand united for their family.

In conversation with The Mirror, PR expert Jane Owen believes that "this could be an avenue for Harry and William to mend some bridges."

She added, "I think there have been mistakes on both sides, but at the end of the day family is family and you only get one life, one father, and in their case one brother."

"I’m sure the princes are both feeling the loss of their Mother especially strongly right now also, and that could also help them to reconnect," the expert shared.